WWE veteran discusses the lack of "physical altercation" during LA Knight and Paul Heyman's opening segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell enjoyed the opening segment of SmackDown between Paul Heyman and LA Knight.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline kicked off SmackDown this week. He claimed that Roman Reigns would once again show his dominance at Crown Jewel. Just then, Knight came down to the ring and confronted Heyman. The Megastar made it clear that Roman has never faced anyone like him in the past, and vowed to beat the champ.

During a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the opening segment served its purpose. He pointed out that Heyman was the established star, and did his job to get Knight over with the fans.

"That was a good interview. It did what it was set out to do. Heyman was the star of it, and bringing LA Knight helped it. It was one of the better interviews of the year, I think. I really enjoyed that one. No need for any kind of physical altercation or anything. It did what it was supposed to do, and they got out." [7:01 - 7:25]

LA Knight will battle Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Last week, during the season premiere of SmackDown, John Cena and Roman Reigns came face-to-face once again. The Tribal Chief boasted about his title reign running for over 1100 days and his victories over Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and Cena too.

John mentioned that there was someone who deserved a shot at the title, and just then LA Knight's music hit and the star came out. Knight claimed that he had the potential to dethrone Reigns and claim his destiny. Roman speared Knight to close out the show last week.

The two will now battle it out at Crown Jewel, with the fate of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship hanging in the balance.

