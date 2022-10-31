WWE legend recalls teaming up with The Rock in high-profile match 

WWE legend Matt Hardy recently recalled a match during the early years of his career, where he teamed up with The Rock for the main event of an edition of RAW in 2000.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, The People's Champion established his name in the industry. Matt and Jeff Hardy were known for their daring wrestling skills and high-flying moves. Being huge names in the business back then, they often teamed up with The Great One himself.

On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star recalled a spot his brother suggested during their match against Edge and Christian on the main event of RAW:

"I remember it was very cool being on in the main event slot on RAW teaming with the Rock who was getting extremely hot at this point is one of the biggest stars in WWE....One of my favorite memories about this night and this match is I remember Jeff suggested to the Rock, what if at the very end there's a deal where I'm out before coming to get hit by Stephanie and I'm leaving when I put on the ladder, and I go up on the ladder outside and I jump, I'm gonna jump over the ropes and I'm gonna Swanton on Christian in the ring." [From 43:47 to 44:32]

He further added that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson did not seem to agree with the daring move and suggested that it be done at a later time:

"And I remember Rock, sat there and looked and kind of looked over at Jeff. And he looked at me and he said, like, give me a little bit of people's eyebrow. He said, 'brother is such a great idea, I don't know if it fits in this match. Let's use that some other time. He said, let's just do a straight match this time and I use the ladder. And I'm just like, Okay, that's cool." [From 44: 32 to 44:47]

Check out the entire video below:

Will The Rock return to WWE next year?

Despite having a hectic schedule as an actor, the multi-time WWE Champion has often teased a potential comeback to where it all started.

His cousin Roman Reigns is currently the top wrestler of the company and holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. There was speculation about The Rock possibly challenging The Tribal Chief on the Grandest Stage of them All next year.

The Rock is currently on tour for his first-ever anti-superhero movie DC's Black Adam. However, he has hinted that his schedule could be lighter next year following his tour, thus teasing a potential return on the cards.

Would you like to see The People's Champion take on The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments.

