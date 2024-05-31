  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Sting
  • WWE legend recently spoke to Sting, says AEW icon could replicate what The Undertaker did at WrestleMania

WWE legend recently spoke to Sting, says AEW icon could replicate what The Undertaker did at WrestleMania

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 31, 2024 13:28 GMT
Sting The Undertaker
The Undertaker and Sting [Image source: Sting official X and WWE.com]

A wrestling legend said that The Icon, Sting, could still play a role in AEW even after his in-ring retirement, similar to what The Undertaker does in WWE. The legend offered Tony Khan's promotion suggestions regarding this.

Sting ended his legendary in-ring career earlier this year at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. However, The Icon has not said anything about completely parting ways with pro wrestling as of now. Meanwhile, The WWE legend in question, Lex Luger, has a suggestion for his friend post-retirement.

Speaking on the Lex Expressed podcast, Lex Luger stated that while The Icon's bell-to-bell in-ring career was over, the 65-year-old legend could still make sporadic appearances in AEW similar to what The Undertaker did at WrestleMania 40 recently:

also-read-trending Trending
"I think you're right, his in-ring, bell-to-bell career is over. I can see him once in a while getting in the ring and doing one move or something, kind of like Taker did at WrestleMania, at a similar big event like that... But I definitely think... from my viewpoint, [he's] not going to do any more bell-to-bell matches. That definitely was a legit retirement match. But yeah, I think he can be utilized, if he has an interest. He can definitely be utilized in a big way on television still. No doubt about it." [H/T WrestlingINC]

WWE legend says Sting will take a breather after retirement

WWE legend Lex Luger revealed that he talked to his long-time friend Sting and said The Icon would take a little breather after a legendary career that spanned decades. Luger also said that he would love for him to be still involved in wrestling:

"I think he's definitely gonna take a little breather right now. I was actually on the phone with him a few minutes ago! He's taking a little breather. But... I'd love for him to stay involved to a certain extent... Participating in five decades in wrestling, I could definitely see something like that happening. I know I would enjoy it." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The Icon has not been seen since his last match at AEW Revolution 2024. Only time will tell if the 65-year-old legend will get involved in wrestling in some capacity again.

Meet Randy Orton's lovely wife HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी