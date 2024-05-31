WWE legend recently spoke to Sting, says AEW icon could replicate what The Undertaker did at WrestleMania

A wrestling legend said that The Icon, Sting, could still play a role in AEW even after his in-ring retirement, similar to what The Undertaker does in WWE. The legend offered Tony Khan's promotion suggestions regarding this.

Sting ended his legendary in-ring career earlier this year at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. However, The Icon has not said anything about completely parting ways with pro wrestling as of now. Meanwhile, The WWE legend in question, Lex Luger, has a suggestion for his friend post-retirement.

Speaking on the Lex Expressed podcast, Lex Luger stated that while The Icon's bell-to-bell in-ring career was over, the 65-year-old legend could still make sporadic appearances in AEW similar to what The Undertaker did at WrestleMania 40 recently:

"I think you're right, his in-ring, bell-to-bell career is over. I can see him once in a while getting in the ring and doing one move or something, kind of like Taker did at WrestleMania, at a similar big event like that... But I definitely think... from my viewpoint, [he's] not going to do any more bell-to-bell matches. That definitely was a legit retirement match. But yeah, I think he can be utilized, if he has an interest. He can definitely be utilized in a big way on television still. No doubt about it." [H/T WrestlingINC]

WWE legend says Sting will take a breather after retirement

WWE legend Lex Luger revealed that he talked to his long-time friend Sting and said The Icon would take a little breather after a legendary career that spanned decades. Luger also said that he would love for him to be still involved in wrestling:

"I think he's definitely gonna take a little breather right now. I was actually on the phone with him a few minutes ago! He's taking a little breather. But... I'd love for him to stay involved to a certain extent... Participating in five decades in wrestling, I could definitely see something like that happening. I know I would enjoy it." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The Icon has not been seen since his last match at AEW Revolution 2024. Only time will tell if the 65-year-old legend will get involved in wrestling in some capacity again.

