WWE legend responds to AEW President Tony Khan's comments during ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his honest opinion on AEW president Tony Khan after the former WCW Champion was brought by Khan at the media scrum following the recent ROH pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor.

Since the launch of AEW in 2019, Khan has interacted with a number of high-profile legends in the wrestling business. Some of the veterans even ended up working for the Jacksonville-based company.

One of those legends was Booker T, who Khan talked about at the Death Before Dishonor media scrum in relation to a question regarding Mercedes Martinez, who was someone Booker told Khan to sign at the beginning of AEW.

After hearing what Tony Khan had to say about him, Booker T took to the Hall of Fame podcast to praise the AEW president for his kind words, and that any criticism he's given towards All Elite Wrestling has always intended to be constructive.

"Not one time on this show have I ever disrespected Tony Khan have I? Never, you’re never going to hear me do that, because I don’t talk about this kind of stuff on a personal level or anything like that. Stuff that I’ve said about AEW has never been like to grind AEW make AEW seem like a bad place or anything like that,” said Booker T. [1:13:31-1:14:01].

Booker T even went as far as to say that if he ever bumped into Tony in public, he would have nothing but kind words to say to him there as well.

“That’s a guy I know I’ll see him on the street, see him in the airport and I go up to him and shake his hand and go ‘hey man how you doing? What’s going on man? Hey man, good luck on your success’ and what not. That’s what it would be like if I was to see Tony Khan anywhere, so there again I appreciate those kind words,” added Booker T. [1:14:54-1:15:13].

Tony Khan has loaded this week's AEW Dynamite with high-profile matches

AEW are currently on the road to the All Out pay-per-view on September 4th, which means there are a total of five episodes of Dynamite between the time of writing and the big event on September 4th.

However, that doesn't mean that Tony Khan is holding back when it comes to this week's episode of Dynamite, as the AEW president has stacked the upcoming August 3rd 2022 edition of the show with lots of exciting matches.

On the show's main event, Chris Jericho will put his Interim AEW World Championship shot on the line against Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta, while champion Jon Moxley will address the audience himself.

The team of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter will take on AEW Women's champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy will face Jay Lethal, and an old rivalry resurfaces in the form of Matt Hardy taking on Christian Cage.

Fans will also see the return of The Undisputed Elite, a dumpster match between The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club, and the first match for Powerhouse Hobbs since his betrayal of Ricky Starks at Fight for the Fallen.

