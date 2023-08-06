WWE legend returns as CM Punk retains his "real" AEW World Championship on Collision

Despite a rather intense bout, CM Punk was able to retain his X-marked AEW Championship belt this week on Collision, with a little help from a returning WWE legend.

The bout between Punk and Ricky Starks surpassed the fans' expectations. Both the competitors seemed to be in control at different points in the match. While Starks seemed to portray a newly gained heel persona, the Second City Saint also had flashes of losing control of his temper. Ricky Steamboat's presence was decidedly helpful in keeping Punk in control.

Near the end of the intense bout, The Absolute accidentally knocked the referee after an Irish Whip. Soon afterward, he was able to hold down Punk in a pin with his own legs up on the rope. The dirty pin was immediately stopped by Ricky Steamboat, giving the Second City Saint a chance to roll up Starks in a pin.

Punk's quick thinking led to Starks being rendered.

The 'Real World Championship' will remain with CM Punk for the time being. It remains to be seen what is next for Chicago Native in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Furthermore, fans will also have to stay tuned to see what Ricky Steamboat has to say next.

