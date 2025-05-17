WWE legend reveals why the cause of Sabu's death may never be revealed

The passing of ECW legend Sabu left the wrestling world heartbroken. At one point, he was one of the biggest names in Extreme Championship Wrestling and made his mark worldwide. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently shared his thoughts on why Sabu's cause of death might never be revealed.

Weeks before his death, The Human Highlight Reel wrestled his retirement match against Joey Janela under the GCW banner. RVD revealed on his 1 Of a Kind podcast that the Hardcore legend was still legally married to Hitomi Brunk. He went on to say that an investigation into Sabu's death couldn't be started without Hitomi's signature, and she might not sign the document.

“His divorce with his ex-wife [Hitomi] was never official, and they need her signature to investigate the cause of death, but she wants nothing to do with any of this,” RVD said.

The former world champion inspired a whole generation of superstars during his time in ECW. He also found success on the independent circuit.

The Sandman shared a heartfelt message after Sabu's passing

Sabu had some great rivalries during his time in ECW against names like The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer, RVD, and more. He even held the ECW World Championship twice during his career.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Sandman revealed how difficult the past week had been for him. The veteran discussed how the loss affected him and went on to pay a heartfelt tribute to The Human Highlight Reel.

"My grandkids, they call me Hack, they don't call me grandpa. And they're like, 'Why are you crying?' And I'm just like, 'I lost a friend today, you know.' And then I thought it was all gonna be done with. And then I do Bubba's [Bully Ray] show. Yesterday was harder than Monday was. And it was just as hard today up until I got my mind off it." He added, "Love you, dude. We have magic in the ring. We got a bond that will never be broken." [From 8:31 onwards]

The Sandman's tribute to the late legend brought tears to the eyes of several fans and professionals.

