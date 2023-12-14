WWE legend reveals hilarious story about Hulk Hogan's "gimmicked" shirts (Exclusive)

One of the most iconic parts of Hulk Hogan's entrance and matches is when he 'hulks up' and rips his shirt clean off his chest to the horror of his opponent. But a WWE legend has now told the story of a time when that didn't exactly go to plan.

The legend in question is current AEW personality Jake Roberts, a man who crossed paths with The Hulkster on many occasions in WWE, and certainly saw his fair share of shirt ripping.

However, during a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Jake The Snake told the story of the time when someone switched Hogan's gimmicked shirt he was supposed to wear with a real one, and it did not go well.

“You know how he used to go out and rip the shirt? Well those shirts were gimmicked, they weren’t 100% cotton let’s just say. Well one night in a town I can’t remember, somebody exchanged the shirt for a real shirt, and when he went to tear it off his body he couldn’t tear it. So he was in the ring ripping on it and he couldn’t get it off.” [5:22-6:00]

It's unclear whether any footage of this moment exists, but if it does, it's safe to say that Hogan would want it kept under wraps out of the fear of being shown up by something that's 100% cotton.

You can watch the full clip with Jake Roberts and Bill Apter right here:

An AEW star wanted Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock to main event WrestleMania

One of Hulk Hogan's most famous matches didn't even happen during WWE's 'Golden Age' of the 1980s, it happened at WrestleMania 18 in 2002 against The Rock. It's a match that is seen as one of the greatest in the event's history, despite not being the main event.

But one person who wanted it to be the main event was former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, a man who was actually in the WrestleMania 18 main event against Triple H. This is according to former WWE referee Mike Chioda, who told Chris Van Vliet that Jericho was adament that Hogan's showdown with The Rock should have gone on last.

The Rock and Hulk Hogan would get a pay-per-view main event less than a year later at No Way Out 2003. However, that match was marred by controversy and was used primarily as a vehicle to drive the rivalry between Hogan and Vince McMahon forward.

