WWE legend reveals major WrestleMania botch that made Jeff Hardy angry

AEW star Jeff Hardy is seen as one of the greatest daredevils in the history of pro wrestling, but one WWE legend has revealed that the "Charismatic Enigma" got very angry after a major botch.

The legend in question is none other than Jeff's brother Matt Hardy, who has witnessed his brother put his life on the line first-hand on multiple occasions over the years.

Matt has even been on the receiving end of some of Jeff's antics, as the two brothers have feuded with each other several times in WWE. Their 2009 feud even led to the two brothers having an Extreme Rules match at WrestleMania 25.

fye clips @fyeclip EDGE JUMPS OFF THE TOP OF THE LADDER TO SPEAR JEFF HARDY WRESTLEMANIA 17 TLC (2001) EDGE JUMPS OFF THE TOP OF THE LADDER TO SPEAR JEFF HARDY WRESTLEMANIA 17 TLC (2001) https://t.co/8tMKS9kp1y

However, it was during their famous TLC match at WrestleMania 17 in 2001 where Jeff Hardy got very annoyed with himself after botching a planned spot. Here's what Matt had to say on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

“One thing that really showed Jeff [Hardy]’s passion and one of the times I’ve seen him get the most upset in his career was we were doing the WrestleMania match, the TLC, and he had a spot called the ‘frogger’ spot, and he went over it several times earlier in the day. It’s where there were three ladders set up next to one another and he’s walking across the ladders, and he literally wanted to do, like Frogger, and like step on one ladder, step on the second ladder, step on the third ladder and then go for the titles.” [8:32-8:56]

The Broken One elaborated by saying it was rare to see Jeff Hardy react like this, as he's usually very cool about things, but because it was on him that the spot went wrong, that's what annoyed him the most.

“He fell down in the midst of doing this and when he got down, you could see him put the ladder up and he was cursing and he got hot and it was one of the first times I’d seen Jeff so visibly upset, especially in the midst of a match. That is the most upset I can ever remember him being and obviously, it wasn’t anyone else, it just himself because he didn’t do this, but what he was trying to do was insane in the first place. So it was really cool to see that he had that passion because usually Jeff is just the coolest cat in the room and doesn’t sell anything.” [8:57-9:23]

Jeff Hardy is currently suspended from AEW

While Matt Hardy is currently embroiled in a complex feud with Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway, things could have been very different for The Hardys had Jeff not gotten arrested in June 2022.

Hardy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, with AEW president Tony Khan announcing shortly after that he had suspended him from the company indefinitely.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Tony Khan releases statement after Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI.



Hardy has been suspended without pay and can only return "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." Tony Khan releases statement after Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI.Hardy has been suspended without pay and can only return "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." https://t.co/d4xDLv487q

The former WWE Champion has been asked to attend rehab and will only be allowed back into AEW if he can not only prove that he is clean but maintain his sobriety too.

Jeff Hardy's pre-trial hearing will take place on February 23rd, with no official word as of yet as to what it could mean for his future in All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think Jeff Hardy will return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 1964 votes