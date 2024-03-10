WWE legend reveals how "smart" Sting really was backstage: "He partied a little harder"

A WWE legend recently opened up about Sting's behavior backstage.

Sting finally called time on his career at AEW Revolution when he competed in his retirement match against the Young Bucks. The Icon ended his career on a high with a massive victory over the Bucks.

Following the match, tributes have been pouring in from all over the world for the Icon whose legendary career inspired others to become a wrestler. Even WWE acknowledged his retirement live on RAW.

Now, Kevin Nash spoke about the Icon during the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast. He credited the Icon for helping him when he first broke into the business.

"Him and Lex [Luger] sometimes would pick up lunches when we were on the road because they were making cash and I wasn't," Nash said. "The guys that are the partiers hang out together, and the guys that go to the gym hang out together and they were the gym guys. And on top of that, when I broke into the business I trained at Lex and Steve's gym, Main Event Fitness in Atlanta and my wife did also. He was our star when I was in the first time... Steve was by far the number one guy, but you would have never known it."

Nash also added that the Icon was always smart about his behavior offscreen.

"He wasn't insane by any means. He wasn't a stupid a**, he's always been smart, but like, he partied a little harder," Nash said. "He was always really smart. If he was going to have cocktails someplace, it would be at a Marriott that he was staying at." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

EC3 also reacted to Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution 2024

EC3 got the chance to work with the Icon during their days together in TNA Wrestling. The two men have competed together twice in televised matches which also includes a single match where EC3 defeated the Icon.

Given their history together, EC3 took the time to comment on the Icon's retirement from the business on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws podcast.

“Sting did a lot for me. It was an honor to work with him. Obviously, I was a huge fan of him growing up. And, when I think of Sting's last match, I think of broken glass flying into the faces of fans. That's just the first thing I think about.”

It remains to be seen how Darby Allin's career progresses now that the Icon will no longer be a part of AEW.

Are you sad that Sting has retired? Sound off in the comments section.

