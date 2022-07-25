"That's a bold statement" - WWE legend Ric Flair responds to current AEW Champion's strong claims during recent promo

WWE legend Ric Flair has reacted to current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow's bold claims during the latter's recent promo.

Mr. Mayhem last defended the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy at Dynamite Fyter Fest Week One. After beating Cassidy, he announced an open challenge via a vignette during last Friday's Rampage Fyter Fest Week Two.

During the promo, which was posted on AEW's Twitter page, Wardlow claimed that he would beat the hell out of all locker rooms. Mr. Mayhem also dared that if someone thought he was "the man" or the "top of the food chain," they are welcome to fight him and see where they really stand.

This sparked a reaction from Flair, who loves to be called "The Man," saying that it was a strong claim for Mr. Mayhem to create. The WWE Hall of Famer commended the latter but added that being the man was "to be determined."

"That’s A BOLD Statement To Make! @RealWardlow, I Respect Your Work Ethic & Skill, But Being The Man Is To Be Determined!" Flair tweeted.

Check it out below:

It seems that Ric Flair wanted to remind everyone that he is still The Man in wrestling. He will have an opportunity to prove it again on July 31 as he teams up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his "last match."

Fans had varied reactions to Ric Flair's response to Wardlow

Ric Flair's reaction to Wardlow's promo elicited some funny responses from fans on Twitter.

A user jokingly stated that Flair was the next challenger to Mr. Mayhem's TNT Championship.

Meanwhile, this fan claimed that Nature Boy showed more respect to Mr. Mayhem than current WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, who also called herself "The Man."

Jon @JWag85 @RicFlairNatrBoy @RealWardlow Showing him way more respect than you do Becky, hmmm 🤔🤔🤔 @RicFlairNatrBoy @RealWardlow Showing him way more respect than you do Becky, hmmm 🤔🤔🤔

This user then implied that Flair's social team should tell him to stop tweeting.

However, this fan was blunt about Ric's chances against Wardlow:

MANicTAUR @NicLempriere @RicFlairNatrBoy @RealWardlow Ric, I think he’d kill you. Not hyperbole. Not metaphorical. I think that would be it. @RicFlairNatrBoy @RealWardlow Ric, I think he’d kill you. Not hyperbole. Not metaphorical. I think that would be it.

On the other hand, this person just wanted to see the 16-time world champion fight the TNT Champion.

Currently, Wardlow has no number one contender or anyone responding to his open challenge. Fans will have to tune in to AEW television to see who will wrestle Mr. Mayhem for the TNT Championship.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair's response to Wardlow's bold claims? Sound off in the comments section below.

