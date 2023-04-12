WWE legend on when Roman Reigns' historic title reign should end

Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, to the surprise of many, but in the eyes of an AEW commentator, it should end at a certain time.

The AEW commentator in question is good ol' Jim Ross, who has been with Khan's promotion since it was founded in 2019. However, JR was on hand to call some of Roman's biggest moments before he became the Tribal Chief.

Arguably the biggest moment came in 2017 when Reigns became only the second man in history to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, which also saw Reigns win his second-straight WrestleMania main event.

A number of wrestling fans were angry at the fact that Cody Rhodes didn't walk out of WrestleMania 39 as the top guy this year, but on his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross admitted that he thought Roman retaining was a good idea.

"I had no problem with it. I know a lot of people did, and I can understand that. If they would have gone the other way and Cody had gone over, I'd have been happy, but I think it was not a disaster for Cody to not win the title because it gives them a potential story that has a a very, potentially anyway, a very long arc, and easy to understand, easy to follow storyline that all roads will eventually lead back, no pun intended on the roads, but all roads will eventually lead back to Roman Reigns and and Cody somewhere." (H/T Wrestling News).

Ross elaborated by saying that the eventual rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns should take place in the main event of WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

"If it were me, I know where it'd be. It would be at WrestleMania next year. After everything he's gone through, blah, blah, blah,after coming close last year and he's overcome, overcome, overcome, finally, the day has come for the rematch. So that's one idea. That's just a matter of using smart booking. That's my take on that deal. I know a lot of people were pissed off. I understand the disappointment. I'm not even criticizing it whatsoever. I just think this long term arc to get him back to the promised land is the way to go." (H/T Wrestling News).

Roman Reigns has defeated some current AEW stars during his lengthy title reign

The Tribal Chief has defended the WWE Universal Championship a staggering 28 times at the time of writing, with seven of those matches also being for the WWE Championship.

Among some of the defenses, a couple of current AEW stars have attempted to dethrone Roman Reigns along the way. In 2021, Bryan Danielson challenged Reigns on four occasions but was unsuccessful each time.

Danielson's current stablemate at Blackpool Combat Club, Claudio Castagnoli, also challenged Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash in 2021 but was also unsuccessful.

