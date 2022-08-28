WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam set to face 21-year-old AEW star in a first-time-ever dream match

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will wrestle 21-year-old star Dante Martin for the first time ever in a non-AEW event next month.

The two have similar wrestling styles as they both employ high-flying, death-defying maneuvers. RVD is a legend of the game as he is a former ECW, WWE, and TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) world champion, alongside being a WWE Hall of Famer in 2021.

Meanwhile, Martin is one-half of the Top Flight tag team in AEW, alongside brother Darius. The young star is popular amongst fans because of his fast-paced approach and has challenged for the AEW World Championship against former champion Hangman Page.

Replying to a Twitter post from F1rst Wrestling, Martin expressed his joy upon the prospect of facing the Hall of Famer. The 21-year-old guaranteed that he and RVD will tear the house down this coming month.

"Words can’t explain how dope this match is. RVD is a legend that blazed the path for today’s stars.Two of the highest flyers anyone’s ever seen and they’re about to blow the roof off that place," Martin tweeted.

Check out the tweet here:

Darius Martin @DariusMartin612



RVD is a legend that blazed the path for today’s stars.



Two of the highest flyers anyone’s ever seen and they’re about to blow the roof off that place. twitter.com/f1rstwrestling… F1RST Wrestling @f1rstwrestling SATURDAY

September 10th

@mallofamerica

Bloomington, MN

All Ages Welcome



FIRST TIME EVER

ROB VAN DAM vs. DANTE MARTIN



🎟 THIS SHOW SOLD OUT 🎟

The dream match will be held on September 10 under the banner of F1RST Wrestling. The event will take place at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Fans got excited for the upcoming match between WWE legend Rob Van Dam and AEW star Dante Martin

The Twitter universe exploded when they found out that Dante Martin would wrestle the Hall of Famer.

This user was excited and thought that the young AEW star and the WWE legend would steal the show.

Another user claimed the match between the two high-flyers would be historic since Mall of America was the site of the first WCW Monday Nitro in 1995.

Dee Generate🏴Ⓐ @DeGener8Oi @DariusMartin612 At the mall of America too. Home of the first nitro. @DariusMartin612 At the mall of America too. Home of the first nitro.

This fan then expressed his anticipation over the upcoming dream match between the two athletic stars.

A netizen believed the bout would be fantastic while rooting for Dante Martin. The 21-year-old is from Minneapolis, making him the hometown favorite.

🃏kc507🃏 @Kc507 @DariusMartin612 Rep the 6-1-2 on R-V-D. This show is going to be soooo dope @DariusMartin612 Rep the 6-1-2 on R-V-D. This show is going to be soooo dope

DanielJelley27🇦🇺 @DJelley25

Well played @DariusMartin612 There is no way you didn't do this on purpose 🤣🤣🤣Well played @DariusMartin612 There is no way you didn't do this on purpose 🤣🤣🤣Well played

Judging by the tweets, the fans are all pumped up for the RVD-Dante Martin match-up. It would be interesting to see how the latter fares against the WWE Hall of Famer.

Who do you think will win between RVD and Dante Martin next month? Sound off in the comments section below.

