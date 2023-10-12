WWE legend's concern about Adam Copeland in AEW: "I pray that Edge doesn't get hurt"

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared his thoughts on how AEW's recent big signing, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), can add value to the Tony Khan-led company. The name in question is Kevin Nash.

Adam Copeland's AEW debut shocked fans and pro wrestlers worldwide as he was expected to re-sign with WWE or retire from active competition. He is now set to take the Jacksonville-based promotion to new heights with his experience.

On his Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash explained how The Rated-R Superstar can help the younger guys in AEW. He further detailed how the promotion's wrestling style differed from WWE's while expressing concern for the former Edge's safety.

"I pray that Edge doesn't get hurt, but he is a great addition. One of the things is that their style is so different than the WWE style. It's kinda more of indie-rific kind of (...) I think by bringing in somebody like Edge, he has always worked like a very main-event style. He has been on top of WWE [for] a long time. I think you put him with some of the younger guys and stop some of the bad habits that the other guys have and use [a] little bit more psychology, a little bit better storytelling." [0:40 - 1:55]

Adam "Edge" Copeland made his AEW in-ring debut on Tuesday

On Dynamite Title Tuesday, Adam Copeland made his AEW in-ring debut in the show's main event against Luchasaurus. It also marked the Hall of Famer's first match outside WWE in decades. He is currently embroiled in an on-screen feud with his real-life best friend, Christian Cage.

Before the match, Christian mentioned Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, and made a heelish comment about the pair's daughters. The Rated-R Superstar was furious and rushed to the ring to take on Luchasaurus.

The show ended in chaos as Adam Copeland was outnumbered in his brawl against the Christian Cage-led group. Bryan Danielson, who is set to challenge Cage for the TNT Championship, arrived to make the save. The Mogul Embassy and The Blackpool Combat Club also showed up to further their respective feuds.

