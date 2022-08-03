"The biggest non-title win" - WWE legend's faction member says beating Bryan Danielson was the greatest victory in AEW

Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia exclaimed that beating Bryan Danielson was the biggest victory in AEW's history.

Last week on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Garcia and Danielson faced off for the second time (the first was in February 23 Dynamite) in the main event. Teammate Jake Hager assisted the 23-year-old and Garcia was able to execute the piledriver and lock the Sharpshooter on The American Dragon, forcing him to sleep.

During an interview with Battleground Podcast, Garcia tagged his Danielson triumph as the "greatest non-title win" ever commenced in the Jacksonville-based promotion's history. The JAS member was adamant about this claim and added that he would build off the momentum from his latest breakthrough.

"I’m just coming off the biggest win in AEW history, the biggest non-title win to ever happen in AEW. I don’t care who anybody else has ever beat, what pay-per-view it was on, what special event it was on, me beating Bryan Danielson is the biggest non-title win to ever happen in AEW. No question, like period, finito, curtains, that’s it and I’m just gonna keep building off of that," Garcia emphasized. [H/T POSTWrestling]

Garcia has faced big names before like CM Punk, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston but was unsuccessful. His victory over The American Dragon will definitely elevate his stock as a singles wrestler while teaming up with Jericho.

Daniel Garcia claimed he was the best player in AEW right now

Speaking on the same podcast show, Daniel Garcia boldly stated that he was the most valuable player in All Elite Wrestling this past year. Despite people shrugging him off, the 23-year-old made it clear that when the opportunity was presented to him, he was capitalizing on it.

"I think when it comes to AEW, I’ve been the MVP over the past year since I got here. It’s about to be my year-long anniversary at All Elite Wrestling. I’ve had the most televised main events over the past year. Every opportunity that they’ve given me, I have knocked it out of the park," Garcia said. [H/T POSTWrestling]

For now, Garcia has no upcoming matches as he was fresh from his Dynamite victory over Bryan Danielson last week. Fans will have to watch the programming to see who will be the JAS member's next top opponent.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Garcia's breakthrough win against Bryan Danielson last week on Dynamite? Drop off your thoughts in the comments section.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far