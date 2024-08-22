WWE legend’s nephew makes AEW Dynamite debut; loses to Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has played a spoiler to the AEW Dynamite debut of the nephew of a WWE legend. He did so by beating in front of his home country. This would be Tommy Billington.

Billington's uncle, the original Dynamite Kid, was well known in the 1980s and is one-half of the iconic tag team, The British Bulldogs. Billington has wrestled twice in AEW, competing against Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita.

Tonight, he wrestled in a singles competition against Jericho. This week, AEW brought their weekly Wednesday show to Cardiff, Wales, for the first time in the UK. This comes just days until they put on the second edition of All In at Wembley Stadium.

Trending

Tommy Billington had his work cut out for him tonight, as Chris Jericho was accompanied by both his branches, Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

Expand Tweet

He had an impressive showing throughout the match, as Jericho was always on his toes. Both Big Bill and Keith were factors throughout the match, as they took turns blindsiding the young star while the referee was distracted.

In the end, Tommy was too preoccupied with the duo, and he got hit by a Codebreaker out of nowhere, resulting in a loss during his Dynamite debut. This gives Chris Jericho all the momentum for his match at All In pay-per-view against HOOK.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback