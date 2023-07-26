WWE legend's retirement seemingly confirmed

After what has been a week of speculation and anguish for those in the wrestling fraternity, fans may have finally got an answer on whether WWE and AEW legend Billy Gunn is retired.

On the latest edition of AEW Collision, House of Black defeated the team of WWE veteran Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed to retain the World Trios Championship.

After the match, a visibly emotional Billy Gunn removed his wrestling boots and left them right in the center of the ring, leaving The Acclaimed and fans in confusion as to what was next for him.

Adding fuel to the speculations, Billy Gunn's wife, Paula Sopp, took to Twitter and posted a photo of the WWE Hall of Famer playing with their dog. She also added that it is what retirement looked like, seemingly confirming that the star is indeed retired.

"This is what retirement looks like @RealBillyGunn," she tweeted.

Billy Gunn with his dog

Check out the tweet here.

No official statement has been released by AEW or Billy Gunn regarding his potential retirement. On top of that, the post has only added fuel to the already raging fire of speculation.

House of Black member mocked WWE legend Billy Gunn

House of Black member Brody King took to Twitter to seize the moment and taunt the apparent retirement of WWE veteran Billy Gunn.

In a tweet, Brody King didn't hold back, using a mocking tone to address the retirement of the 59-year-old wrestler.

"I Retired Ken A**," Brody tweeted.

While many of the wrestlers showed support for Billy Gunn, the House of Black are not shying away from showcasing their animosity. It remains to be seen whether Gunn will return to AEW soon or if he will indeed hang up his boots.

What are your favorite memories of Billy Gunn's career? Sound off in the comments section below.

