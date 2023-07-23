House of Black member mocks WWE veteran after 'retiring' him from AEW

The latest edition of AEW Collision saw the apparent retirement of a 59-year-old veteran. From what seems to be his final bout, one of his opponents has taken to Twitter to gloat about ending the tenured veteran's career.

This past Saturday, the House of Black defended their World Trios Championships against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. The back-and-forth encounter ended as most people expected, with Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King extending their record-setting reign with the belts.

What very few saw coming was what occurred after the final bell. Billy Gunn took off his boots and left them lying in the middle of the ring, a symbolic gesture of retirement.

While most of the wrestling world has come forward with heartfelt messages supporting AEW's resident "Daddy A**," Brody King saw this as an opportunity to rub salt into the wound by mocking Billy Gunn.

"I Retired Ken A**," Brody tweeted.

Billy Gunn has yet post an official statement regarding his AEW future. Still, seeing as though he also holds backstage roles within the company, it is likely that he will stick around Tony Khan's company in some capacity for the time being.

CM Punk suffers his first-ever consecutive losses in AEW

Elsewhere on last night's Collision card, CM Punk, and Darby Allin teamed up to take on the duo of "Absolute" Ricky Starks and Christian Cage.

In a surprising turn of events, CM Punk suffered his second consecutive loss in Tony Khan's promotion for the first time. Starks hit the repeat button on his shenanigans from last week and used the ropes for extra leverage to secure the victory.

Where this story beat leads to is still unknown at present, but it will no doubt keep fans invested to see how The Voice of the Voiceless gets his redemption.

