Billy Gunn's son reacts to his father teasing retirement after heartbreaking loss on AEW Collision

AEW seemingly lost one of its most popular acts on tonight's episode of Collision when Billy Gunn symbolically retired in the middle of the ring. His son, Austin, has since taken to Twitter to share his reaction to the heartbreaking development.

On this week's edition of AEW Collision (July 22nd), The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn were unsuccessful in their bid to dethrone the House of Black as World Trios Champions. The back-and-forth affair concluded with Malakai Black and his cohorts standing tall and extending their record-long run with the belts. However, the major talking point from this match occurred after the final bell.

Billy Gunn removed his boots and left them lying in the middle of the AEW ring. This gesture is symbolic of retirement in accordance with old-school wrestling customs.

Despite WWE Hall of Famer having an on-screen rivalry with his sons, Austin and Colten, the real-life gravity of the segment may have been too much to keep behind the walls of kayfabe. Austin shared a simple, yet heartfelt message with his dad:

"hell of a run, Billy 🖤" Austin tweeted.

Whether this is actually the end of the road for the former D-Generation X member remains to be seen. But if it is, Austin's words remain true: It has been a hell of a run.

