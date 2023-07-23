Photo: Malakai Black unveils surprising new look during AEW Collision

AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black revealed a new look on tonight's (July 22nd) episode of Collision, abandoning his trademark beard for a clean shave.

Black has been sporting a beard since his time in NXT and thereafter on WWE's main roster. However, the House of Black leader must have thought that it was time for a change. As he removed his mask during his team's entrance, his facial hair was nowhere to be seen.

Check out his new look here.

This switch up in style, while unexpected, certainly takes nothing away from his terrifying on-screen presentation. In many ways, it adds to the unpredictability of his character, giving fans a sense of unfamiliarity.

The House of Black successfully defended their AEW World Trios Championships against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn in a rematch from weeks prior. While both sides put up a valiant effort, the titles did not change hands on this occasion.

This means that Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King continue their reign as the longest-reigning Trios Champions in AEW history. However, the belts do not have a long list of past holders.

What was arguably a more notable takeaway from this bout was the post-match segment in which Billy Gunn took off his boots and left them in the ring, symbolic of retirement.

