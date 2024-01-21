WWE legend's son breaks silence after major reunion on AEW Collision

A WWE legend's son and current AEW star has reacted to two major factions combining forces on the latest episode of Collision.

The name in question is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn. He is a part of Bullet Club Gold alongside Colten Gunn, Jay White, and Juice Robinson. Austin currently holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

The Gunns parted ways with their father, Billy, during their feud with The Acclaimed. Billy later allied with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, forming a formidable trio.

The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold are rival factions. However, they have combined forces to take down the newly formed stable, Undisputed Kingdom, as both groups have been attacked backstage by The Devil and his assailants.

On the latest episode of Collision, The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold surprisingly shook hands and agreed to take down the Undisputed Kingdom together. It also marked WWE legend Billy Gunn's reunion with his sons. On Twitter, Austin Gunn said the following about the segment:

"Never thought I would see the day… #BangBangScissorGang 👆✂️," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what's next in the compelling storyline. Can the two groups neutralize the Adam Cole-led faction? Only time will tell.

