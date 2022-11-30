WWE legend's son credits Cody Rhodes and multiple executives for signing with AEW

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes, alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, were the forces behind the formation of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Brian Pillman Jr., son of WWE legend Brian Pillman, recently opened up on how the Executive Vice Presidents were responsible for his signing with the company.

Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson were the Executive Vice Presidents of the company since its inception. Cody Rhodes, who was also an EVP, left the company earlier this year to return to WWE. Meanwhile, Brian Pillman Jr. debuted in the company in May 2019 and was part of the Varsity Blonds stable.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc, Pillman Jr. explained how he went to All Elite Wrestling because of The American Nightmare and The Elite. He also added that he liked and believed in the four EVPs.

"And to be frank, I came to AEW because of Cody and the Young Bucks and Kenny. I mean, it's a hundred percent why I went there. I really liked those guys. I believed in those guys. It all started because of these guys. These guys literally created the company. Call them presidents, call them founders, call them whatever the hell you want. But they are the reason that AEW exists, right?" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Cody Rhodes could return at Royal Rumble

The last time Cody Rhodes appeared on WWE television was at Hell in a Cell in June this year. The wrestling world was taken aback by the vicious bruising on his chest. He had torn his pectoral muscle and underwent surgery, with a recovery period being reported as six to eight months.

There has been no confirmation on the exact timing of his return, but The American Nightmare will potentially pick up where he left off and continue to feud with Seth Rollins.

As per reports, the former AEW star could also return at Royal Rumble to partake in the battle royale and emerge as a potential challenger to Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare and The Visionary were embroiled in a heated rivalry before the former was ruled out with an injury. It seems that a fourth match between them could be on the cards. Rhodes has won all three of their matches since returning at WrestleMania.

