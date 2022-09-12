Current plans for Cody Rhodes' WWE return - Reports

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes has been away from WWE television recovering from his torn pectoral muscle injury. We now have a new report that he could make his WWE return at Royal Rumble.

Cody Rhodes and Rollins had a trilogy of Premium Live Event matches, with the last one taking place at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. Rhodes competed with a torn pec and won over the hearts of fans and critics.

According to a new report by Xero News, sources have told them that the current plan for Cody Rhodes' return is to come back at next year's Royal Rumble.

Cody Rhodes' recent comments on a potential Royal Rumble return

The American Nightmare is one of the top fan favorite choices to win next year's Royal Rumble match.

During a recent Comic Con event in San Diego, California, Rhodes commented on possibly returning to next year's Rumble, reminding fans about his impressive Rumble stats.

“My Royal Rumble stats are top 10, they’re phenomenal,” Rhodes replied. “So if I was to come back at that event, there is a chance I could actually get up in the top five and I’m all about that …. You never know! We’ll see.”

WWE recently announced that next year's Royal Rumble will take place on January 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Being one of the most popular shows of the year, fans are already excited for it, especially with Triple H now being in charge of the creative.

Could Cody win next year's Royal Rumble and go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in what has been a dream match for a while?

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Cody Rhodes win the 2023 Royal Rumble match? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali