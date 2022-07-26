Cody Rhodes addresses possible return at major WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has addressed a potential return at January's Royal Rumble premium live event.

Rhodes suffered an injury before his third bout with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell. The match was billed as the conclusion of a rivalry that began when he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle completely off the bone, leaving him with a grizzly wound and a lot of time away from WWE TV.

Cody still wrestled the Hell In A Cell match, defeating Rollins even with the brutal injury. He was written off TV the next night following a sledgehammer attack from The Visionary.

During a recent Comic Con event in San Diego, California, Rhodes addressed the possibility of a return at the Royal Rumble in January. The American Nightmare asked the crowd when they'd like him to return. They overwhelmingly responded that they wanted to see him in the Rumble. Cody Rhodes then bragged on his impressive Rumble stats:

“My Royal Rumble stats are top 10, they’re phenomenal,” Rhodes replied. “So if I was to come back at that event, there is a chance I could actually get up in the top five and I’m all about that …. You never know! We’ll see.” Cody said (H/T WrestlingInc)

Cody Rhodes gives an update on his recovery

The aforementioned injury Cody Rhodes suffered before WWE's Hell In A Cell event has kept the former AEW EVP out of action in recent months.

The American Nightmare underwent surgery on his pectoral tear weeks ago, which was successful. Rhodes mentioned the possible recovery time during his Comic-Con Interview in typical Cody fashion:

“[My doctor] told me flat out that he’s not going to give me a timeline because he’s afraid I’m going to try and jump it,” Rhodes said. “So I’m still going to try and jump it.”

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



Lil’ lady helped with a 3rd party element you may see this weekend at Summerslam. Proud! And my last shout-out of the day is for @TheBrandiRhodes Lil’ lady helped with a 3rd party element you may see this weekend at Summerslam. Proud! And my last shout-out of the day is for @TheBrandiRhodes Lil’ lady helped with a 3rd party element you may see this weekend at Summerslam. Proud!

He added that his recovery is “ahead of schedule” but also that he “couldn’t win an arm wrestling contest right now."

The Grandson of a Plumber is expected to resume his quest for the elusive WWE Championship when he returns from injury.

It will be interesting to see when Cody Rhodes' return will happen, and whether or not it will be kept a secret.

