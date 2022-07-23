"I didn’t know that his time was going to be scarce" - WWE legend's son discloses honest opinion on Cody Rhodes' importance in his career 

Brian Pillman Jr. has described the influence Cody Rhodes had on his career. The AEW star also claimed that it was a great privilege for him to learn from The American Nightmare.

During his time in AEW, Rhodes shared the ring with some of the absolute best AEW has to offer. The former three-time TNT Champion's final match in the company saw him face Sammy Guevara before departing for WWE.

Speaking in an interview on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, Pillman Jr. revealed the best advice he learned from Rhodes and a lot more.

"I used to obviously be under Cody [Rhodes]. Learning under him was a great privilege. I wish I’d have asked him more things. I didn’t know that his time was going to be scarce, you know? I think I took for granted having Cody around and having his mind, to be able to pick his mind. But, the amount of times he did give me advice, I will never forget anything. I will never forget all of the things he’s told me so, obviously he’s like the blueprint for a successful second-generation wrestler."

He added:

"Some of Cody’s best advice has been to do just that, you know? To try to step outside the shadow of your father and try to become your own man and I think it’s nice every now and then to throw in those little tribute spots or those little homages to him but, at this point, you know, just, I gotta be myself. I gotta show people who I am and that I’m not just a second-generation wrestler. I’m not just Pillman’s kid anymore. I’m not trying to be the second Brian Pillman. I’m trying to the first Brian Pillman Jr." said Pillman Jr. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Cody Rhodes on if he will make a WWE return in early 2023

Cody Rhodes is currently sidelined due to a torn pectoral muscle injury he suffered earlier in the year. The former AEW star put together a very gutsy performance against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022, competing with the same injury.

Speaking recently at the San Diego Comic-Con, The American Nightmare hinted at the possibility of him returning at next year's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event.

However, at the same time, he didn't confirm it either, as he said:

"You never know. We’ll see."

It now remains to be seen when Cody Rhodes will get the green light to make his return to WWE. The American Nightmare is currently undefeated since his return to the company.

A dramatic Rumble return would be spectacular to witness and could help kickstart the second chapter of his WWE return.

