Cody Rhodes teases the possibility of returning at a major WWE Premium Live Event

Cody Rhodes has teased the possibility of returning to WWE during next year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare appeared on the WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday. During a Q&A session, he was asked to provide an update on a torn pectoral muscle injury. In his brief response, Rhodes didn't rule out the possibility of him returning to the Royal Rumble but didn't confirm it at the same time either.

"You never know. We’ll see." said Cody (H/T: 411 Mania)

His last match in the company was against Seth Rollins. The two crossed paths for their trilogy bout inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has beaten his arch-rival on three different occasions and has maintained an unbeaten streak.

Cody Rhodes previously provided a discouraging update on his condition

As of now, Cody Rhodes is nowhere near a return. Speaking to Comicbook in a recent interview, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke about his injury and shared his health updates. He said that he wanted to admit that his recovery was going well but didn't want to mislead his fans.

"I want to say good but it's misleading. It's not like ACLs or PCLs or anything where your life changes completely for a while. After two weeks you feel like you're normal, but you're not. It's just tied to your bone on your arm and you have to let it actually form."

Rhodes hilariously added that a 80-year-old woman named Betty, with whom he does PT, would be cleared to wrestle before him at this point.

"So they're [WWE] going so slow with me because I think they're terrified I'm gonna try to do something. I'm not. The PT is slow. There is an 80-year-old lady named Betty who does PT with me. I think she will be ready to wrestle before I'm ready to wrestle,"

It now remains to be seen when The American Nightmare will get the green light from WWE to make his return to the in-ring competition.

