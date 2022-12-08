WWE legend's son reacts to MJF's heated segment with popular AEW star on Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, officially ending the illustrious three-year streak started by MJF. Starks won the prestigious Battle Royal by eliminating Ethan Page in the final moments of the match.

Ricky Starks' celebration after winning the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal was interrupted by the AEW World Champion. The two traded insults, with MJF referring to Starks as a cheap imitation of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The World Champion called him a "dollar store Dwayne" and continued by saying that he would henceforth be referring to Starks as "Pebble," accusing him of stealing "everything else from that guy."

While a typical segment would end there, that was only the beginning tonight. Starks began his scathing promo by calling MJF "Maxi-pad" and a "fifth-rate Roddy Piper". Starks remarked that "the low-hanging fruit is running dry" and that everything about Friedman, including his shoes, his tan, and his heat, is inexpensive.

Brian Pillman Jr., son of WWE legend Brian Pillman, tweeted in response to this heated segment:

"RICKY IS SPITTING BARS!!!"

Following his victory in the Battle Royal on Wednesday, the former FTW World Champion will challenge MJF on Dynamite at the Winter is Coming TV special next week for the AEW World Championship.

