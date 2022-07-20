"I think Max will land on his feet" - WWE Legend's son regrets not having a full-fledged rivalry against AEW star MJF

Brian Pillman Jr. has admitted that he regrets not having a full-fledged rivalry with AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

The two engaged in a short-term program back in September 2021. Throughout the rivalry, Friedman took shots at Pillman Jr's family, including his late father, Brian Pillman.

Speaking on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler, Pillman Jr. claimed that he wished to have a 12-week program with MJF. He added that he is currently in a good spot and sent his best wishes to Friedman, who has been absent from AEW for a while:

"That angle was good. I wish we could have gotten more out of it. They told me, straight up, at the beginning that it was just going to be a short thing. I thought, 'we have something more here.' I'm young and I want it all. It's not really anybody's fault. I just went, 'I want to do this for not just three weeks, let's do this for 12 weeks. Let's get a good program out of this.' Maybe, in their mind, I wasn't the person to do that with at the time. Everything happens for a reason. I'm in a really good spot right now and I think Max will land on his feet," said Pillman Jr. (H/T: Fightful)

Brian Pillman Jr. also explained how he and MJF have distanced from each other in recent times

During the same conversation, Brian Pillman Jr. explained how he and MJF initially began alongside each other on the independent circuit. But over the years, the two have distanced themselves from one another.

Pillman briefly touched up on the subject of Friedman possibly departing AEW and joining WWE:

"I'm not too sure what's going on with him right now. We used to be a lot closer, but with work and stuff, and things start getting more serious and personal, you tend to try and prioritize work when you're at work and it's a lot less about being buddy-buddy. There used to be a time, him and I came up on the Indies together, and I sort of introduced him to his current girlfriend now. Max is a good kid. At the end of the day, we all want more. The grass is always greener on the other side. He's a smart kid and he'll land on his feet," said Pillman Jr.

The Salt of the Earth has been absent from AEW programming since his promo on Dynamite after Double or Nothing 2022. It remains to be seen when the 26-year-old will make another television appearance.

