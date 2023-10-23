WWE legend's sons make debut for AEW's sister promotion

Despite AEW having a huge roster, Tony Khan likes to bring in wrestlers from outside to compete often. After this week's AEW Collision episode was done, an episode of Ring of Honor was being taped.

D-Von Dudley is known as being part of one of the best tag teams of pro-wrestling, The Dudley Boyz. D-Von's twin sons, Terrence and Terrell Hughes, perform as a tag team named TNT. This week, TNT was seen working at ROH tapings.

According to reports online, during the ROH taping, Terrence and Terrell Hughes faced The Infantry, and failed to win the bout. While this was the first time they wrestled in Ring of Honor, this isn't the first time TNT has wrestled under a Tony Khan owned promotion.

Although not wrestling on a weekly basis, TNT has been working at AEW Dark since 2020. On their AEW Dark debut, TNT faced Chaos Project in a losing effort.

Furher, they also wrestled teams like Dark Order, The Factory, FTR, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, and many more.

D-Von Dudley on why his twin sons decided to join AEW instead of WWE

On speaking with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von Dudley said that he wanted his sons to go to AEW because he didn't want them to be lost in shuffle after joining WWE.

“They're doing their thing, they're doing their thing, they're still doing Dark in AEW. They're having a good time. I’d rather them be with AEW right now, than probably go to NXT or WWE. In my opinion, there's so much going on over there right now that I just feel like they might get lost in the shuffle somewhere."

TNT has been consistently having great matches. If they draw in ROH, they can possibly become a mainstay duo in the promotion.

Do you think TNT will join WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.