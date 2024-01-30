WWE legend says he’s not going to take any more bulls*** in AEW

A WWE legend went on record and said that he was not going to take any more "bulls**t" on AEW TV. That came as a warning to the people who have been getting on his nerves of late.

The star in question is none other than Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. Roberts has appeared sporadically on AEW television as he continues to manage Lance Archer. He was speaking on the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast when he gave his two cents.

The WWE legend claimed that he was not going to take the hard end of the stick anymore and sent out a warning that he is willing to get physical despite his advanced age:

"I'm just not going to take anymore bulls***. Basically, if somebody does something, I'm going to walk over there and knock the dogs*** out of them," Roberts said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see how Lance Archer sees this message and the way Tony Khan plans out Roberts’ future in the company.

Jake Roberts shares his thoughts about WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers

Jake Roberts has been in the wrestling business for a long time, and he is best known for his time in the WWE. Given his history in the industry, he has seen a lot of wrestlers come and go, but one tag team sure caught his eye.

They are WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers. Roberts was speaking on a previous episode of his Snake Pit podcast when he shared his thoughts on how insane and wacky the tag team was.

“What a rough, tough, rumble-tumble, street-fight guys they were. And when they started doing all that stuff they were doing, I was like ‘Who the f**k is that? And why? And what are they f**king doing?’ I thought it was just insane.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

One-half of the Bushwhackers, Butch Miller, sadly passed away on April 2, 2023, in what was a big loss for the wrestling community.

