"That's just devastating" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Bushwhacker Butch's tragic passing (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently opened up about Bushwhacker Butch's passing during the WrestleMania 39 weekend in LA.

The Bushwhackers, consisting of Butch and Bushwhacker Luke, started teaming up as early as 1966 in New Zealand. They later moved to the USA, where they began working for several promotions like the NWA. The duo finally got their big break when they signed with WWE in 1988 and worked there until 1996.

Though The Bushwhackers no longer worked as a tag team, with Bushwhacker Butch settled in New Zealand, they still showed up at conventions together. The legend's latest visit to the USA during the WrestleMania 39 turned into a nightmare when he was admitted to the hospital, where he breathed his last on April 2.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled working alongside The Bushwhackers. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he had known both Butch and Luke for a long time and mentioned how difficult it must be for the latter to bear the loss.

"I knew both of them, and I had the chance to work with them in NWA and WCW days back when Jack Victory was their manager when they were The Sheepherders. So I've known those two guys a long time, and just to lose Butch, that's really sad, man But like Bill was saying, what a nice guy. To be with him for a minute and the next thing you know he's gone, that's just devastating," said Teddy Long. (1:36 - 2:06)

Bill Apter on WWE veteran Bushwhacker Butch's passing

Elsewhere in the video, Bill Apter recalled the kind of person Bushwhacker Butch was, saying he was always "upbeat." The veteran journalist stated that despite not being related by blood, The Bushwhackers were very close in real life.

Apter also mentioned that Bushwhacker Luke was "absolutely devastated" since the passing of his former tag team partner.

"He was a great guy, absolutely super guy. He was always upbeat; he was always doing his sheepherder, Bushwhacker schtick, and what an incredible loss. And I know Luke Williams was his best friend. I know they were not blood brothers, but there as close as you can be without being blood, and he's absolutely devastated," said Bill Apter. (1:10 - 1:36)

The Bushwhackers were inducted into the coveted WWE Hall of Fame by John Laurinaitis for their immeasurable contributions to the business in 2015.

