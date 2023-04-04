WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch passes away aged 78

Butch Miller, better known by his ring name Bushwhacker Butch, passed away in the wake of an eye-watering WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Sources close to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter broke the news.

Despite being in LA over the weekend, the legend was unfortunately unable to attend the ceremony as per a recent report which revealed that Butch had to be hospitalized after flying in from New Zealand.

For those unaware, The Bushwackers were a popular tag team in WWE (then WWF) from 1988-1996, consisting of cousins Butch Miller and Luke Williams. The duo was a favorite among the masses owing to their comedic style. Their act saw them licking their opponents as well as their famous marching style with their hands by their sides.

For their contributions to the now global juggernaut company during its national expansion, The Bushwhackers were inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2015.

Butch Miller was set to reunite with Luke Williams and appear at the Wrestlecon event this weekend. Unfortunately, upon arriving in LA, he was stricken ill and rushed to the hospital. The cause of the illness was not revealed.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our love and prayers to Butch Miller and his family. Rest in peace, legend.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

