WWE legend says Jon Moxley came up with infamous horrifying spot at Double or Nothing this year

WWE legend and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has revealed that current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was the man who came up with the idea of "The Wizard" being covered in gasoline at Double or Nothing 2022.

The "Anarchy in the Arena" match at Double or Nothing was one of the most violent and chaotic matches in wrestling history, with blood being spilled all over Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, the most memorable moment of the match came when a bloodsoaked Eddie Kingston came to the ring with a Jerry can of gasoline and poured it all over both Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson.

Many people probably think, "Who would think of such a barbaric spot?" Well, Chris Jericho revealed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that it came from the twisted mind of Jon Moxley.

"Mox was like, 'What if Eddie came down with gas and poured it on you?' 'No one is ever going to allow that.' 'What if they did?' That moment is so iconic. Eddie Kingston loves Puerto Rican wrestling."

Jericho also detailed the use of music during the match, with Jon Moxley's "Wild Thing" theme being played for the first portion of the action.

'Let's just play the song [Wild Thing].' People loved it. 'Then, I'll be the a*****e that grabs...can we get a stereo and pull some (wires). I'll break it. As soon as I throw it down, cut the music off.' That worked out." (H/T: Fightful)

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager Anarchy in the Arena was 5 Stars.



It would have been 6 had they played WILD THING all match long. Anarchy in the Arena was 5 Stars.It would have been 6 had they played WILD THING all match long. https://t.co/RQUm0e7jMH

Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page

After beating Juice Robinson on the most recent edition of Dynamite, the stage is set for a special Tuesday Night Dynamite that will take place on October 18th and will be headlined by Jon Moxley against Hangman Page.

Page won the "Golden Ticket" battle royale on the most recent edition of Rampage to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship - the belt he held onto for over six months between November 2021 and May 2022.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy Believe it or not. Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will have their first ever singles match against each other October 18th on #AEWDynamite Believe it or not. Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will have their first ever singles match against each other October 18th on #AEWDynamite https://t.co/j74uL0UM3j

However, the looming threat of MJF is still prominent, as he also has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship in his back pocket thanks to winning the casino ladder match at All Out 2022.

Who do you think will walk out of Tuesday Night Dynamite as the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far