WWE legend says latest AEW signing reminds him of AJ Styles

AEW has a plethora of talents. The promotion's CEO, Tony Khan, recently signed a star who quickly became a fan favorite. The star is 25-year-old wrestler Action Andretti. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently shared that the rookie reminds him a lot of AJ Styles.

Action Andretti made his AEW Dynamite debut in December 2022 when he wrestled Chris Jericho. When the match began, the wrestling world believed that this was going to be an easy win for Jericho just so he could get back on his way to winning matches, but to the fans' astonishment, Andretti clinched the win against the former ROH World Champion.

During the latest episode of The Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry shared his thoughts on Andretti. The Hall of Famer mentioned that he reminds him of AJ Styles and not because he has a similar style but rather because he has his own unique form of wrestling.

“This is crazy, he (Action Andretti) reminds me of AJ Styles. And maybe he isn’t intentional. It’s not like he’s copying. There is somebody in pro wrestling right now that I feel’s like is copying too much and it’s hard for me to get behind them. But with him, he’s not copying. He’s doing his own things,” Mark Henry said. [25:04 - 25:33]

Henry also mentioned that Action Andretti has some positives and negatives but that he will fix them as soon as he is interested in learning more from the veterans.

“I have my critiques as well my pats on the back. But that’s all going to get worked out. Because he listens. He’s one of those guys that you tell him once and he goes out there and tries to change it.” [25:38 - 25:53]

Mark Henry shares tips on how to groom the young talents in both AEW and WWE

While speaking on the same podcast, Mark Henry mentioned that in order to help the talent learn and improve, veterans in both AEW and WWE should first build a good relationship with them and if not, the talent would not learn.

“You have to build a relationship and a rapport with these young guys so they don’t feel like you are judging them, but you’re trying to help them. And he’s one of those that really wanna learn. He really wants to be good.” [26:06 - 26:18]

Action Andretti is currently continuing his feud with The Jericho Appreciation Society, and last night on AEW Rampage, he defeated Daniel Garcia.

Are you a fan of Action Andretti? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes