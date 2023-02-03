WWE legend says a top AEW star hasn't been the same since Brock Lesnar match

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about AEW star Samoa Joe's current performance and had a lot of positive things to say about him. He praised the wrestler for his efforts and spoke highly of his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe and Darby Allin had an intense match for the TNT Title. The bout showcased the competitors' strength, skill, and athleticism. Joe emerged victorious and became the new champion following a Muscle Buster onto the exposed boards.

On the latest episode of The Busted Open podcast, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer praised Joe and mentioned his impressive move during the match.

He also recalled Joe's memorable match with Brock Lesnar in WWE:

"When Joe was working, and they fought up the steps, I actually thought Joe was going to do the run down the steps, jump over the guardrail, the banister that he did in TNA... I feel we're seeing the best version of Samoa Joe. Like you said, you know when he was in WWE, him and Brock was the big match [sic] and then at the end of the day I just don't think the powers that be that saw to Joe that we saw, especially against his opponent," said Dreamer. [5:55 - 6:36]

He talked about Joe's performance and versatility in different positions, including as a commentator.

"In NXT he was able to, you know, be that Samoa Joe, but it just worked out. And you know, Joe has excelled in every position that he has been given. I think he's a great commentator as well, but him and Darby was a great match [sic]." [6:37 - 6:52]

Samoa Joe flaunted battle scars after regaining TNT Title on AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe emerged victorious from an intense match against Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite, but not without some scars.

After the match, the newly-crowned TNT Champion took to Twitter to showcase his battle scars as a testament to the physical toll the match took on him.

"When you gaze upon me, know you are in the presence of your betters. The King has Spoken," tweeted Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe won his second TNT Championship in a brutal no-holds-barred match against Darby Allin, which resulted in a deep cut above his eye. However, his celebration was cut short as his former tag team partner Wardlow confronted him.

