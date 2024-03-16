WWE legend seemingly teases Cody Rhodes' reunion with top AEW star

A WWE Veteran shares a throwback picture of Cody Rhodes and AEW star MJF.

Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page made several appearances in the promotion in 2019 and 2020.

While the American Nightmare is set to face the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania, the former AEW World Champion has been absent since losing his world title at Worlds End.

During the initial days of AEW, MJF was Cody Rhodes' cornerman. He then used to accompany the Rhodes family to the ring. During 2019's Full Gear, MJF betrayed the American Nightmare. This led to one of the most unforgettable feuds in the promotion's history.

Recently, DDP shared a throwback picture of the iconic duo on Instagram, wondering if they ever will cross paths in the future again, seemingly teasing their reunion:

"Will they meet again?" shared Diamond Dallas Page.

Cody Rhodes is confident MJF will join WWE in the future

While speaking with YES Network, Cody stated that Maxwell will join WWE in the future.

"I think one day we will see MJF in WWE. I think one thing I'm really proud of him for. For those who don't know, MJF was one of my recruits and probably the one I'm most excited about, just because his potential, his personality, his overall professionalism, his being. But one thing I'm proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he's put on a lot of muscle and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half," he said.

While the Salt of the Earth was teasing starting a bidding war in 2024, his absence since December 2023 has everyone thinking if he has secretly signed with the global juggernaut.

It will be interesting to see when and which promotion MJF returns to.

