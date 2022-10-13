WWE legend seemingly teases retirement from in-ring competition following impressive run in Tony Khan-led promotion

After a distinguished career in WWE, AEW, and multiple other promotions, Dustin Rhodes may finally be ready to hang up his boots and retire from the pro wrestling scene.

The veteran star has spent over 30 years in the business so far. Starting in the Tampa-based Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF), he worked his way up WCW and WWE to become a household name as Goldust. He has also worked in Japan and TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling).

In a recent tweet, the 53-year-old expressed his woes regarding age and seemingly teased his retirement. He also stated how he has been thinking about his next step.

"Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin," wrote Rhodes.

You can check out the full tweet here:

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin https://t.co/adSKUt0cA2

Does this mean that Dustin Rhodes is ready to step down from wrestling? Only time will tell.

Mick Foley recently praised the former WWE star

Dustin Rhodes has touched many lives in his career, with Mick Foley being one of them.

A while back, Foley complimented his former tag team partner in a wholesome tweet.

"I did not get the chance to team with @dustinrhodes for long - but, man, we had some fun while it lasted!" the Hardcore legend wrote.

You can check out the full tweet here:

With Rhodes potentially leaving the pro wrestling business, it remains to be seen what he plans to do from this point on.

Did you enjoy Dustin Rhodes' run in AEW? Was he better utilized in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes