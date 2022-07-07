WWE legend sends expletive-laden message after being humiliated by Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

AEW star and former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has let more of his feelings out on social media after being bombarded by Christian Cage's promo on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

After teasing that he would reveal why Luchasaurus had aligned with him, Cage was interrupted by long-time rival Matt Hardy, who came to the defense of the absent Jungle Boy.

In response, Cage made some not-so-subtle references to Matt's brother Jeff Hardy and his recent run-in with the law, more specifically his recent DUI arrest. Now that the dust has settled, Matt Hardy had this to say on Twitter:

"F**k Christian Cage." said @MATTHARDYBRAND

Simple, yet effective. Hardy might also be a bit angry at the fact that after Christian Cage went after both Hardy brothers, he sent Luchasaurus after him, who proceeded to chokeslam Matt through the timekeepers table.

At the time of writing, it's unclear as to what is next in this ever-evolving saga of Christian Cage's run as a heel.

Christian Cage hasn't been afraid to speak his mind in recent weeks

Ever since turning on Jungle Boy, Christian has let anyone and everyone have a piece of his mind. Whether it's the family of his former ally, fellow AEW wrestlers, or the fans in attendance, Cage has gone after everyone who has tried to come at him.

However, one line that many people think Christian has crossed is his recent comments made about Jungle Boy's late father, the actor Luke Perry.

Anthony 'Don Tony' DeBlasi @DonTonyD Christian Cage's vicious promo on Jungle Boy, his Father (RIP) and his Family flashed me back to when MJF did the same to Brian Pillman Jr, his Father (RIP) and his Family. #AEWDynamite Christian Cage's vicious promo on Jungle Boy, his Father (RIP) and his Family flashed me back to when MJF did the same to Brian Pillman Jr, his Father (RIP) and his Family. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/r3OmzqAINE

During a promo where he was meant to address his actions, Cage stated that he didn't want to be Jungle Boy's father figure. He also mentioned that his dead father would be ashamed and embarrassed at what the former AEW Tag Team Champion had turned out like.

Then, when he was meant to apologize for those comments on the "Blood and Guts" edition of Dynamite, Cage doubled-down and wished that Jungle Boy's entire family was dead except for his mother, who he wants to call him.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion is currently on the shelf with an injury, and with no real timeframe as to when he is set to return, Cage's comments will seemingly go unpunished for the time being. However, when Jungle Boy returns, he will surely have Christian in his sights.

