WWE Legend Sends a Heartfelt Message to Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

Mercedes Mone recently shared an emotional post online, and a WWE legend has reacted to it with a heartfelt message for The CEO.Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest names in AEW right now. The CEO holds nine belts across multiple promotions, having recently won the Discovery Title at a RevPro event. However, amid all her achievements, The CEO decided to reflect on a match that shaped her career. In a recent post on Instagram, Mone celebrated the 10th anniversary of her match with Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in August 2015. The duo had torn the house down that night. This caught the attention of WWE legend Natalya, who sent an emotional message to Mone, calling the bout one of the greatest women's wrestling matches of all time. Natalya's Comment At Forbidden Door, Mone will defend her TBS Title in a four-way match against AEW's Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and STARDOM's Bozilla.Mercedes Mone Recently Addressed WWE's Attempts To Counter AEW's BookingIn a recent interview with TV Insider, Mercedes Mone was asked about her opinion on the Stamford-based promotion trying to counter AEW's programming by booking their shows to coincide with AEW's. In response, The CEO said that she did not care while also mentioning that AEW was the place to be.&quot;If they want to put on wrestling shows while we have wrestling shows, I'm always going to be better. I'm always better. That's why I call myself 'The CEO.' They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW.&quot; [H/T: TV Insider]The reigning TBS Champion also confirmed in the interview that she does not watch WWE programming.