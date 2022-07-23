"Wouldn't of lived to see a second" - WWE legend sends a heartfelt message to Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar and current manager of Blackpool Combat Club William Regal has reacted to Vince McMahon's surprise retirement.

The former WWE CEO and Chairman announced his decision to officially retire earlier today, as he took to Twitter to address the wrestling universe.

His retirement marks the end of an era with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan coming in as co-CEOs. It has not yet been decided who will be in charge of the promotion's creative direction moving forward.

Regal had two stints with the Stamford-based promotion, with his second one lasting 21 years. During his tenure with the company, the 54-year-old worked as a wrestler and as a general manager.

Although currently signed to AEW, he showed respect to his former boss by rolling out a heartfelt note on Twitter regarding his time under Vince.

"Thank you very much Boss. 21 years of a great job traveling the world and without your help I wouldn’t of lived to see a second of it.x [sic]," Regal wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Regal has been integral to the success of AEW. He is the manager of one of its biggest factions and is doing commendable work in the Jacksonville-based promotion in working with young talents.

