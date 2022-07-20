"Those memories are like gold" - WWE legend sends a heartfelt message to former AEW World Champion Hangman Page

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton of The Rock n' Roll Express sent a heartfelt message to former AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

Page has been on a down stretch in matches with title involvements ever since losing the title at Double or Nothing. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door but lost to champion Jay White, with Adam Cole and Kazuchika Okada in the mix.

Hangman's last match was at Royal Rampage on July 1 but was thrown out by eventual winner Brody King to become the number one contender for the Interim AEW World Title.

Ricky Morton took to Twitter and lauded Page's growth in the wrestling industry while remembering a few stories with him. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he used to watch the latter and his son, Kerry Morton, wrestle, which was a golden memory for him.

"I’m still so proud of @theAdamPage! I watched him grow up in this industry. From sharing a merchandise table. Asking for advice to get better. Watching him and Kerry wrestle in the ring before the show starts. Those memories are like gold to me," Morton tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Morton previously appeared in AEW in Full Gear in 2019, when he executed the Front Flip Piledriver against Santana and Suicide Dive on Sammy Guevara and Ortiz. A year later, he and Gibson were attacked by FTR during a "Tag Team Appreciation Night" on August 12, 2020 episode of Dynamite.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton is set to face two AEW stars in an upcoming event

In the upcoming "Ric Flair's Last Match" event on July 31, Ricky Morton will team up with his son Kerry Morton to face AEW stars Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.

Ricky's Rock n' Roll Express partner Robert Gibson will be in Morton's corner while Arn Anderson will patrol the sidelines for the young AEW stars.

It will be interesting to see who will win between the father and son duo and the second generation stars. Gibson and Anderson's presence might play a role during the bout.

