"Some faces are gonna get smashed" - WWE legend sends an ominous message to Jon Moxley and 8-time world champion

Chris Jericho has been on fire on social media lately as he calls out his opponents. This time, he has targeted former WWE (now AEW) star Jon Moxley and NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Jericho and Lance Archer will team up on this Wednesday's Dynamite against Moxley and Tanahashi ahead of Forbidden Door.

In the pay-per-view, the latter duo will fight each other for the AEW Interim World Heavyweight Title. Meanwhile, The Wizard will partner with Sammy Guevara and Archer's leader in Suzuki-gun, Minoru Suzuki.

After using Twitter as a platform to warn his foes, Jericho turned to Instagram this time to send a message to the former WWE Champion and eight-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

The Wizard said he was looking forward to the tag match and claimed he might poke Moxley's eyes or throw a fireball. He reminded fans that he defeated Tanahashi in 2020 at Tokyo Dome, where they main-evented.

"I’m looking forward to this one. Maybe I’ll spike @jonmoxley in the eye again…or throw a fireball in his face 🔥🔥🔥. And the last time I wrestled @hiroshi_tanahashi, we stole the show in the MAIN EVENT of the @tokyodome1988_ in 2020…and I beat him! Throw in @lance_hoyt, the #SuzukiGun and the #JerichoAppreciationSociety and I think some faces are gonna get smashed this Wednesday Night…. #WizardHawk #MurderGods #AEWDynamite," Jericho wrote.

Check out his Instagram post here:

The Wizard has been on a roll lately after defeating Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match while including Sammy Guevara in the Jericho Appreciation Society. It would be interesting to see if Jericho can keep his momentum in the tag match tomorrow.

Chris Jericho also fired a warning to former WWE star Bryan Danielson

Yesterday, Tony Khan announced that the injured Bryan Danielson would make an appearance on Dynamite to address the Forbidden Door, and Blood and Guts events. Chris Jericho immediately warned The American Dragon on Twitter.

Over the past few days, The Wizard used social media to intimidate his opponents. Fans will have to tune in on the Wednesday Night Show to see if Jericho can overcome all the challenges in his way.

