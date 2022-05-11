WWE legend shares footage of heated interaction with The Young Bucks; teases big dream match

The Young Bucks may be heading into a feud with the Hardy Boyz soon, judging by their recent interactions.

Last week, Jeff Hardy faced Undisputed Elite member Bobby Fish in a qualifier match for the Owen Hart Foundation Cup. The ensuing fight ended with Jeff taking down Bobby and Matt Hardy subsequently joining his brother in the ring.

However, Young Bucks also made a post-match appearance, which led to a tense staredown between the four men. This did not sit well with Matt Hardy, who seemingly threatened the duo with his signature 'Delete' gesture.

The altercation seems to have escalated further, as the Broken One shared footage of a heated interaction between the two teams on Twitter.

The end of the video has made it quite clear that there will be a match between the two teams sometime in the future. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who will prevail in the fight between them.

Matt Hardy had sent a warning to the Young Bucks earlier as well

Prior to the physical confrontation, Matt Hardy had also sent a warning on social media to Nick and Matt Jackson.

The Hardy Boyz are currently undefeated as a team in AEW. Their legacy as an elite unit was not challenged until last week, when the intervention of The Bucks was perceived as a show of disrespect by Matt Hardy.

This prompted the Broken one to take to Twitter to send an ominous warning to the Bucks.

"Tread lightly, @youngbucks. #AEWDynamite"

The seeds of a potential match have already been planted. However, only time will tell if the animosity will grow into a full fledged feud between The Hardy Boyz and The Young Bucks in the future.

