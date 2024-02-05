WWE legend shares iconic picture with Cody Rhodes and MJF in AEW [Photo] 

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared a photo alongside Cody Rhodes and MJF during their time together in AEW a few years back.

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) featured in several promotions, including WCW and WWE. In 2019, he made several appearances in AEW but was mostly seen alongside The American Nightmare. He was also the man to present MJF's prized Dynamite Diamond Ring to him.

On Instagram, DDP posted a throwback photo of his time in AEW, as he was alongside Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and MJF. The four of them were seen wearing Star Trek costumes for their entrances. This may be back in early 2019, as this was the time that Friedman still stood with the Nightmare Family and had not made his heel turn.

Backstage situation following Cody Rhodes' segment on SmackDown

Following the controversial emergence of The Rock as Roman Reigns' next potential big feud, many have been clamoring for Cody Rhodes' booking to be better, as they wanted him to finish the story.

According to Fightful Select, following the events that transpired last Friday, Rhodes was professional backstage. It can still not be confirmed whether this will be the angle of the company moving forward or if all of this is work and a swerve may be in place.

With there being backlash following the events that transpired on SmackDown, they also noted that the company would much rather prefer this type of negative publicity over talks on the allegations against Vince McMahon.

It remains to be seen how things pan out moving forward, as it is now merely two months till WrestleMania 40. There may still be time for changes and explanations along the road to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

