WWE legend gives his honest opinion on MJF's reported issues with AEW

Former World Heavyweight champion Booker T shared his two cents over the ongoing issues between MJF and AEW.

The controversy started when MJF didn't appear at the AEW Fan Fest meet-and-greet before Double or Nothing. While there were concerns over his availability, he eventually showed up at the pay-per-view but was quickly squashed by arch-rival Wardlow.

After the match, MJF left the venue but stayed in Las Vegas, contrasting reports of his booked flight out of the city. He'll reportedly meet with Tony Khan to discuss his contract situation in the coming days.

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, while initially thinking it was a work, Booker straight-up said the differences between the two camps were real:

"I don't know if it's a work or shoot or not, you know. One thing about it, if they are working us, it's a good work, it's a good work. It seems authentic, it seems like it has a real feel to it and that's why I feel like wrestling still can be a...you know, that deal that make people come out to see it, because they don't know all the outcome. They still wanna know, "you know man, how's this thing gonna play out?" They want that thriller ending." (from 14:35 to 15:14)

You can watch the latest episode below:

MJF was recently spotted in Los Angeles ahead of AEW Dynamite

Amidst all the issues surrounding MJF, a recent report from PWInsider surfaced that he was seen at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The report added that he was on the West Coast ahead of the first AEW show in The City of Angels. However, it remains to be seen if he'll make an appearance at the fabulous KIA Forum tomorrow.

MJF with an Airplane taunt

MJF with an Airplane taunt MJF with an Airplane taunt 😂😂😂 #AEWDoN https://t.co/9YIJAvs4ZO

Fans will have to wait and see if The Salt of the Earth will make a cameo tomorrow to address his Double or Nothing loss.

