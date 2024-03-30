WWE legend shares verdict on Mercedes Mone's AEW start: "She's not that good of a talker, never has been"

WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently commented on Mercedes Mone beginning her AEW journey.

Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business on March 13. Since she arrived at the company, she has crossed paths with Julia Hart, Sky Blue, and Willow Nightingale.

She made another appearance on this week's edition of the Dynamite show. She was present alongside the commentary team during the match for the No. 1 contender for the TBS Championship.

While speaking on his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell commented on her Dynamite segment. He addressed that The CEO may be starting to lose her hype as AEW is not using her creatively. He said:

"She's not that good of a talker anyway, never has been. She's not that strong of a talker. That first week was after a while like, I love you guys. Okay, we got it. You love Boston, we got it. Now if nothing else, why don't you ruin that feel-good moment by having one of those heels coming in. This town don't give a crap about you.

He added:

They probably run you out and you know blah blah blah this and that, the other, and when you used to hang out, we all know your background, get something started there and have her slap the crap out of Mone and then you know when she comes back at them and let them leave. It's all you gotta do. Give her just something. It don't won't matter what it is, but they give her nothing and they're reaping exactly what they planted, nothing." [1:55:56 - 1:56:49]

Bully Ray was unimpressed by Mercedes Mone's Dynamite segment.

Dutch Mantell was not the only one who was left unimpressed by Mercedes Mone's Dynamite segment. While speaking on his Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated he would've liked to see Mercedes Mone speak on the mic and stir emotions among the fans, rather than sit at the announcetable on Wednesday's show.

"Mercedes on the microphone in the ring, a lot stronger than Mercedes at commentary. I would've liked to have heard Mercedes project a little more, give some more of our opinion on things. Mercedes just felt kind of out there tonight and other than the stared-down with Willow at the end, I'm not sure what she brought at the table, other than the arrival shot, entrance, and sitting out there, which is sometimes all you really need, Ray said"

When former Sasha Banks arrived in the company, she seemed to have started a feud with Julia Hart. However, she was not in the new #1 contender match on Dynamite.

