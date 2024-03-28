WWE Legend unimpressed by Mercedes Mone's AEW Dynamite segment: "I'm not sure what she brought to the table"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared his honest thoughts on Mercedes Mone's AEW Dynamite segment last night. The legend in question is Bully Ray.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) is one of the newest signings for All Elite Wrestling. Last night on Dynamite, The CEO was present at the commentary desk during the match between Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, and Skye Blue. The four AEW stars competed to become the new #1 contender for Julia Hart's TBS Title. Willow successfully defeated all three women to come out on top. However, after the match, Mone had a confrontation with Hart.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray noted how Mercedes Mone is a lot stronger on the microphone than on commentary. The veteran also reviewed her appearance at last night's Dynamite.

"Mercedes on the microphone in the ring, a lot stronger than Mercedes at commentary. I would've liked to have heard Mercedes project a little more, give some more of her opinion on things. Mercedes just felt kind of out there tonight and other than the stare-down with Willow at the end, I'm not sure what she brought to the table other than the arrival shot, entrance, and sitting out there which is sometimes all you really need." [From 15:40 to 16:16]

Matt Hardy shares his thoughts on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

Mercedes Mone arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the Big Business edition of Dynamite earlier this month. Her debut was well received by the audience and still managed to create a shocking reaction. However, on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star stated that he would've advertised Mone's big debut instead of booking it like CM Punk's All Elite Wrestling debut in 2021.

"Looking back in hindsight I wish it would have been advertised --- and that's not even looking back in hindsight, I wish it would've been advertised before she was even there. It was to mirror Punk's debut when he showed up at 'AEW Rampage."

Mercedes Mone has quickly gotten into the mix in All Elite Wrestling. She is currently involved in a storyline with the TBS Champion Julia Hart. We will have to wait and see what the company has in store for The CEO.

