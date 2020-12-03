In perhaps one of the night's biggest surprises, WWE Hall of Famer Sting has finally arrived in AEW. The Icon, whose appearance in AEW was speculated for weeks, shocked the world as he came to the aid of Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, and Arn Anderson.

Sting appeared after the Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks match. Rhodes and Allin won the match, but were beaten down by Team Taz. Dustin Rhodes came to the ring to assist his brother, but was quickly dealt with. Then, the lights went off.

Sting appeared and scared off Team Taz

Sting appeared as he slowly came to the ring with his signature bat and stared down Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, and a visibly shocked Arn Anderson. Suffice to say, the crowd in attendance was ecstatic at his arrival. Moreover, it was confirmed by AEW that Sting is now indeed signed to the promotion.

In an official press release, Tony Khan has said:

“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet. When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it's such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!”

It's true. This marks Sting's first appearance on TNT since 2001. With that said, it'll be interesting to see what AEW has in store for him.