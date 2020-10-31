AEW Full Gear is right around the corner, and the matches lined up for the event are quite enticing. AEW started in 2019 and has since exceeded expectations with their weekly series on TNT, Dynamite. The new company has kept its pay-per-view events limited, but their last show of the year will be Full Gear.

The latest commercial for AEW Full Gear starts with the 'Hottest Free Agent' and 'One Shocking appearance' after another in AEW. This had led some to speculate that a big name could be on the horizon who will possibly make his debut at AEW Full Gear. That man could possibly be Sting.

Sting's merchandise has been removed from WWE Shop fueling speculation for an AEW debut

According to WrestlingNews.Co, Sting's merchandise was possibly removed from WWEShop.com after a search revealed no results. They said:

"Typically, when this happens it means that WWE no longer has the contractual ability to sell the content. If you recall, Mattel had to stop selling Sting’s action figure several months ago, which sparked rumors that he could be AEW-bound, but that never happened."

In May, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Sting is no longer under contract with WWE. Although he's technically a free agent, this could be best described as speculation at this point.

AEW Full Gear has quite the lineup with some very intriguing matches in store for the fans. This includes:

Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega (Winner gets AEW World title shot) Cody (c) (with Arn Anderson) vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship match) FTR. vs. The Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Titles match) Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston (AEW World Championship match) Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Elite Deletion match) Chris Jericho vs. MJF (MJF gets to join Inner Circle if he wins) Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Women's World Championship) Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver (Pre-show)

Here we go! Are you ready for #AEWFullGear?

Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/mUDDkS8bSa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

With a series of matches like that, it will be hard for a free agent to make a more significant impact. Could Sting appear at AEW? As Stinger once said, "The only thing that's for sure about Sting is Nothing's For Sure."