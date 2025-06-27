WWE legend suddenly namedrops absent Death Riders member on SmackDown

A WWE legend namedropped a Death Riders member on this week's episode of SmackDown. The mentioned star has been absent from AEW TV for a while

The WWE legend in question is Michael Cole. Before arriving in AEW, PAC wrestled for the sports entertainment giant for several years under the ring name Neville. He peaked during his time in NXT, where he won the NXT Championship, but the English star didn't fare as well on the main roster. One of his most memorable runs on the main roster came when he reached the final of the King of the Ring Tournament in 2015. However, the former Neville was unable to win and lost in the finals to Wade Barrett.

Given that the King of the Ring Tournament finals are set to take place this weekend at WWE Night of Champions, the sports entertainment juggernaut relived Wade Barrett's win from 2015 in a flashback video that showed him defeating the Death Riders' member. Michael Cole even said Barrett defeated Neville to win the tournament in 2015.

PAC has been out of action since April this year after getting injured during his match against Swerve Strickland. It will be interesting to see when he makes his return to the ring again.

