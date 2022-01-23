WWE legend Summer Rae hits back at a fan; former AEW star responds

Former AEW star Big Swole recently reacted to WWE legend Summer Rae's Twitter exchange with wrestling fans.

Rae will be one of the entrants in the upcoming 30 Women's Royal Rumble match, which will mark her first match with the promotion in more than five years. After SmackDown's broadcasting team called Summer Rae a 'legend from Nashville' during her cameo appearance this week, fans have fumed with rage on Twitter.

Wrestling enthusiasts have lashed out at WWE for calling the 38-year-old a 'legend'. She has since been reacting to Twitteratis, who've slammed her legendary status:

"You know what will always be my favorite? Balding, middle aged men who would never have the slightest chance with me…being PRESSSSSED over something about me. Like sir, thank you for the laughter. I know I am doing it right when I get you big mad #LegendRae," Summer Rae tweeted.

Interestingly enough, ex-AEW star Big Swole appears to have supported Rae's back and forth with fans, saying:

"READ THEM TO FILTH," Big Swole reponded.

Swole One 💪🏾 @SwoleWorld 🏾 twitter.com/daniellemoinet… Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



Balding, middle aged men who would never have the slightest chance with me…being PRESSSSSED over something about me. Like 🤯 sir, thank you for the laughter. I know I am doing it right when I get you big mad! #LegendRae You know what will always be my favorite?Balding, middle aged men who would never have the slightest chance with me…being PRESSSSSED over something about me. Like 🤯 sir, thank you for the laughter. I know I am doing it right when I get you big mad! You know what will always be my favorite? Balding, middle aged men who would never have the slightest chance with me…being PRESSSSSED over something about me. Like 🤯 sir, thank you for the laughter. I know I am doing it right when I get you big mad! 💋😉 #LegendRae READ THEM TO FILTH READ THEM TO FILTH 💅🏾 twitter.com/daniellemoinet…

Summer Rae could resume her rivalry with Natalya at WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Summer Rae's legendary remarks weren't the only key takeaway from her appearance on SmackDown this week. She had a brief staredown with Natalya, who suffered a No Disqualification loss at the hands of Aliyah on Friday night.

It's worth recalling that Rae and Natalya were part of a ten-woman tag team match pitting Team Total Divas against Team B.A.D. and Blonde on the pre-show of WrestleMania 32. The two women will surely be aiming to eliminate one another from the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless of whether they are able to eliminate one another or not, both women's inclusion in the Royal Rumble is sure to elevate the entire match.

Edited by Arjun